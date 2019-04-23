Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2019) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (XETR: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that the acquisition of GoodFellas will result in acquiring an additional existing brand called Daily Cannabis Goods ("Daily"). The Daily brand consists of three quality half gram pre-rolls which are attractively packaged and priced.

"The Daily brand is a perfect fit for TransCanna," Stated Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna. "The start-up costs were nominal, it has SKU velocity now that it's selling in over thirty dispensaries, and it's constantly beating the competition due to consumer demand."

"The Daily brand has seen a steady consistent increase in sales since it commenced in August 2018. The first month shipments of units exceeded 2,100 and by December the number of units shipped for the month exceed 10,000. We anticipate closing the acquisition of GoodFellas by May 20th, and then we'll budget accordingly in order to work on increasing units sold."

Subsequent to the acquisition, TransCanna anticipates expanding the Daily line to include three additional SKU's.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

