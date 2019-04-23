Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Apr 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited has announced that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), have chosen it as a 2019 "Competitive IT Strategy Company."The designation of "Competitive IT Strategy Company" is given to those companies that work to strategically use IT to improve medium- to long-term corporate value. They are selected from among companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in each industry category.For the third consecutive year, Fujitsu has been selected from the "Electric Appliances" category due to a high evaluation for its initiatives, including its approach to digital transformation, its suite of products for achieving connected services, and its initiatives for building information systems to serve as platforms for promoting digital transformation.As industry structures and business models are changing with unprecedented speed due to the rapid development of ICT, Fujitsu will continue to execute a competitive IT strategy that leads to greater corporate value and enhanced competitiveness, from a perspective of medium- to long-term management.In addition, by reflecting the results of internal implementations and experience into its solutions and services, Fujitsu is contributing to competitive IT strategies for its customers as a digital innovation partner.Efforts toward Competitive IT Strategy1. Approach to digital transformationDigital transformation is accelerating in every field, and the number of customers that have already shifted from the strategic planning stage to the execution stage is increasing. Bringing together advanced technologies, including cloud and mobile technologies, as well as IoT, analytics, security, and AI, Fujitsu is working on digital transformations through co-creation as the technology partner to customers around the world.2. Suite of products for achieving connected servicesFujitsu offers a wide range of products and services for creating hybrid ICT that feature both flexibility and scalability. Moreover, by combining these with digital technologies and technologies for achieving high reliability that have been refined over the years, Fujitsu is able to assure the safety and security of the overall system while providing connected services, which connect everything and generate intelligence by learning from data as well as connectedness.3. Initiatives for building information systems to serve as platforms for promoting digital transformation (building platforms for data-driven management)While shifting many internal legacy systems to FUJITSU Cloud Service for OSS, which is Fujitsu's own cloud platform, the Fujitsu Group is building system platforms for data-driven management that collect many varieties of management-related data on a global scale, and then brings visibility to it and analyzes it from a variety of perspectives. Going forward, by expanding to multi-cloud platforms that incorporate other cloud services and making them into systems that leverage the maximum advantage of outstanding digital technologies from Fujitsu as well as outside vendors, Fujitsu will enable more sophisticated management analysis and forecasting.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.