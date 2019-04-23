

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Netherlands' consumer confidence declined at a slower pace in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to minus 3 in April from minus 4 in March.



'With -3, consumer confidence in April is on the average over the past twenty years (-3),' the CBS report said.



Economic expectations of households remained at minus 3 in April versus minus 3 in March, while the willingness to buy eased to minus 3 from minus 4 in March.



Households were less positive regarding their financial situation over the past 12 months, and are less negative for the next 12 months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX