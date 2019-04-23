

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence weakened in April, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 3.7 in April from 3.8 in March.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the past economic situation in Denmark rose to 5.9 in April from 5.0 in the previous month.



Expectations for family's financial situation for the next twelve months fell in April to 10.2 from 14.2 in the prior month.



The index measuring the consumers' view regarding the unemployment fell to minus 2.8 in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX