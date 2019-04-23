Coral Detection Systems: New Lifesaving AI-based System Enters UK Market

Breakthrough drowning detection company signs UK distribution agreement

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coral Detection Systems, creator and manufacturer of the Coral Manta 3000 drowning detection system for residential pools, have recently entered into a distribution agreement with SPSC, one of the largest distributors in the UK public pool safety industry. The agreement includes distribution to a potential market of 250,000 residential swimming pools across the United Kingdom, an estimated value of approximately $500 million.

This agreement follows a series of distribution deals and partnerships the company has reached in the United States and in member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

"We are excited to share that soon, owners and operators of quarter of a million pools in the UK will be able to offer children and visitors the added protection and peace of mind provided by Coral," said Eyal Golan, CEO and Co-Founder of Coral Detection Systems, "This agreement marks another important step towards our goal of making private pools safer for individuals and families everywhere."

Recent data has shown that more than 400 people drown in the UK every year, with thousands more suffering near-drowning experiences. Drowning is also the third highest cause of death in children in the UK.

About the Coral Manta 3000

Coral Drowning Detection offers the first drowning detection system for private swimming pools with the Coral Manta 3000. The system's breakthrough solar-powered Artificial Intelligence technology is able to monitor and detect movement using advanced underwater computer vision. The device is a Plug and Play system which can be self-installed, and sends smartphone notifications when anyone first enters the pool or in cases of potential drowning. In the case that the system detects an unmoving body underwater for 15 seconds, it also sounds an alarm to an on-site monitor to allow for immediate response. The system is the first of its kind to detect potential cases of drowning and send alerts within seconds while operating 24/7.

About Coral Detection Systems

Coral Detection Systems was founded by Eyal Golan, CEO, and Dr. Tamar Avraham, CTO, each possessing over 25 years of experience in the software development industry. The company's primary product is the Coral Manta 3000, with plans for new products in the near future. For more information on Coral Detection Systems, please visit https://www.coraldrowningdetection.com.

Media Contact:

Gal Eliezer

+972532778361

gal@k-b.co.il