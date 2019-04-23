JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 23
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stMarch 2019 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st March 2019
|US$ 10.02
The NAV at 31 March 2019 is $10.02 per share ($10.04 at 28 February 2019). The decrease in NAV per share of 2 cents per share is due expenses and finance costs of (6 cents) offset by currency gains of 2 cents and investment income accrued of 2 cents. Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com