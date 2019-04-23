Dominion is building three solar projects and acquiring two more completed plants the U.S. states of Virginia and North Carolina. Add in one recently completed project, and the utility will be supplying 350 MWac to feed Facebook's desire for emissions-free electricity.Of all the U.S. states that have seen rapid solar development, few have been as abrupt as Virginia. The state had very little solar online prior to 2016, but over the next three years reached 731 MWdc, nearly all of which was in large-scale projects. Virginia is now expecting significantly more capacity with several mega-projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...