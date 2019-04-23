2019 Infortrend Solutions: Docker, All-Flash, Hybrid Cloud, Edge Computing, AI, and More

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announces the support of several dynamic technologies and solutions that significantly increase the capability of Infortrend storage.

The innovation begins with the convergence of EonStor GS and Docker. Traditional storage is used for data storage only. By integrating with Docker container, GS is now extended from traditional storage to front-end computing. Today Docker has already been widely deployed on Infortrend storage. The lightweight EonStor GSe Pro system can run Sony Navigator X in Docker to perform media asset management. EonStor GSi, with NVIDIA GPUs, can run AI applications utilizing machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and Caffe, or implement deep learning models such as ResNet and Alexnet.

In terms of performance enhancement, Infortrend's next-generation AFA, EonStor GSa Family, optimizes SSD performance, reduces latency, and extends SSD life. GSa can reach more than 700K IOPS with response time of less than 0.5 milliseconds. GSa offers no single point of failure technology (redundant controller hardware) and is fully capable of taking on the 24/7 critical business operation. GSa 2024 AFA was recently awarded a prestigious 5-Star review from IT Pro.

Infortrend storage and cloud are more integrated than ever. The use of the cloud for storage, computing, big data analysis is becoming mainstream. EonStor GSc Family with EonCloud Gateway can be designated as a local cache to speed up cloud data access. The feature is critical since it resolves the critical bandwidth issue that hinders the adoption of the Hybrid Cloud and Edge Computing. GSc supports mainstream cloud services such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack Swift, Alibaba Cloud, and more.

"With these innovative solutions, we provide our customers with leading-edge products that take them to the forefront of their industry," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

For more details about Infortrend Storage, please visit https://www.infortrend.com/

