23.04.2019 | 11:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial to announce 2019 First Quarter financial results on May 7

London, April 23, 2019

CNH Industrial.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20190423_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q1_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b40166e6-98b4-49ff-927b-7e3aa348488e)

