Marijuana Business Daily: MJBizDaily Introduces MJBizDaily European Cannabis Symposium, Copenhagen, Denmark, May 6

DENVER, April 23, 2019, introduce MJBizDaily's European Cannabis Symposium in Denmark, Copenhagen.



MJBizDaily's European Cannabis Symposium will take place on Monday, May 6 at the Scandic Copenhagen Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Leaders in the business, research and legislation of Europe's medical marijuana and hemp market will gather for an intensive one-day conference offering educational sessions on the latest in tech, scientific research, and potential impacts on global markets. Table top exhibitors and an opening cocktail reception on Sunday, May 5 will also offer invaluable networking opportunities.

"Regulated, normalized cannabis programs are just now starting to come into their own across Europe. As those government, industry and scientific ties continue to strengthen across the continent, the time is right to provide an in-person platform for entrepreneurs, executives and financiers interested in this market to gather and explore the European opportunity," said Cassandra Farrington, CEO and co-founder of MJBizDaily.

"The educational content of the Symposium, which will focus on preparing business owners for the challenges of navigating the complex cannabis industry landscape across the continent, will be augmented by exceptional networking with attendees hailing from experienced and new markets, and from all segments of the industry," continued Farrington.

Denmark's Minister of Health, Ellen Trane Nørby, will keynote the MJBizDaily European Cannabis Symposium. Minister Nørby has been a member of Parliament for the Danish Liberal Party since 2007. She has served as the Minister of Health since November 2016. Previously, she served as the Minister of Children, Education & Gender Equality. She has served as her party's spokesperson for several years.

Registration for the MJBizDaily's European Cannabis Symposium is ongoing at this link: https://mjbizconference.com/europe/ .

Marijuana Business Daily is the leading B2B resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted independent publisher and event producer serving America's cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors. They produce America's oldest and largest cannabis trade show: Marijuana Business Conference & Expoheld in Las Vegas every year. The 2015, 2016, and 2017 events were each named to the Fastest 50 growing trade shows in North America by Trade Show Executive Magazine. The 2018 MJBizCon attendance topped 27,000 in total attendance, a 52% increase over 2017.

Contact:

Tess Woods

Tess@TessWoodsPR.com