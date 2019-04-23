

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



After China's GDP expanded at a steady 6.4 percent pace in the first quarter, defying expectations for a further slowdown, investors now have a reason to worry that Beijing will slow the pace of further policy easing.



The benchmark DAX was down 20 points or 0.16 percent at 12,202 in early trade.



Adidas slid half a percent. Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Real Madrid would sign a 1.6 billion euro ($1.80 billion) contract with the German company.



Reinsurer Munich Re inched up slightly as it appointed Michael Hauer as chief executive officer for Korea.



Payments firm Wirecard tumbled 3 percent after market regulator Bafin ended a controversial ban on investors making bets against the company's shares.



