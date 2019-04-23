Konsolidator A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 10 May 2019. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Konsolidator A/S obtains a sufficient distribution of shares. The result of the offering is expected to be published on 7 May 2019 at 12:00 CET at the latest. Name: Konsolidator ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061113511 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: KONSOL ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 2.204.546 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 36 07 83 83 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,04 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172620 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Kapitalpartner, Jesper Ilsøe For further information, please contact Kapitalpartner, Jesper Ilsøe on +45 89 88 78 46 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=720416