

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Tuesday after the 'yellow vest' protesters took to the streets of Paris Saturday for the 23rd weekend to protest against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.



Macron will on Thursday reveal his long-awaited response to almost half a year of street protests in a reform plan that could prove decisive for his presidency and long-term political future.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points or 0.15 percent at 5,572 in early trade.



Renault dropped 1.4 percent on a Nikkei report that Nissan Motor would reject a management integration proposal from its French partner.



Retailer Casino shed half a percent after it expanded its partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon.



Danone was little changed. Its baby food unit Bledina France has achieved formal B-Corp certification as a 'for-profit' corporation committed to positive social and environmental goals.



Automotive supplier Faurecia rose over 1 percent as it reported flat first-quarter sales and confirmed full-year guidance.



Plastic Omnium declined 0.8 percent after warning of a decline in worldwide auto production.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX