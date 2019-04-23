CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Franchisee Opens Third Store in Greater Flint Area

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is thrilled to welcome yet another franchised location to its network of mobile repair specialists. The franchise would like to congratulate Joshua Elder of Grand Blanc, Michigan on the opening of his third CPR store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Grand Blanc, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/grand-blanc-mi/.

















"CPR is pleased to see our store presence continue to grow across the state of Michigan," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "The success Joshua has seen in his first two stores is evident, and we believe CPR Grand Blanc will follow suit under his leadership."

CPR Grand Blanc is located in a shopping center off of Saginaw Road, conveniently bordering many residential streets. The city itself sits nearly 8 miles south of Flint, Michigan, and is a growing suburb filled with a wide-ranging portfolio of small businesses. Joshua and his team look forward to being a part of this community and offering budget-friendly tech solutions to those in need of device repair. CPR Grand Blanc will service cell phones, laptops, computers, and gaming consoles, among other electronic devices.

"We felt like teaming up with CPR would be the best solution for our customers as it will allow us to offer them a better quality service backed by a nationwide lifetime warranty," said Joshua. "As a native Flint resident, I look forward to continuing to provide my community with quality repairs in time of need."

Joshua's two other stores, CPR Flint and CPR Fenton, are also in Genesee County, one of the most populous regions throughout Michigan. When he has free time away from his stores, Joshua enjoys spending time with his wife and four children. He is also the coach for his daughters' travel softball team. Joshua is an avid sports fan and a season ticket holder for the Michigan Wolverines. To learn more about how CPR Grand Blanc can help save everyone's mobile life, visit Joshua and his staff or browse the store website below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Grand Blanc is located at:

11515 S Saginaw Rd

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Please contact the store at 810-771-5499 or via email: repairs@cpr-grandblanc.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/grand-blanc-mi/

Joshua's other stores are:

CPR Flint

4044 Corunna Rd

Flint, MI 48532

810-221-1183

CPR Fenton

18046 Silver Pwky

Fenton, MI 48430

810-936-4415

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542506/CPR-Franchisee-Opens-Third-Store-in-Greater-Flint-Area