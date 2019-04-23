Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 375.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.34p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 370.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.96p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---