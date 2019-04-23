discoverIE has acquired two high-margin design & manufacturing (D&M) businesses for initial consideration of £15.9m, and raised £28m net from the issue of 7.3m shares at 400p per share. The acquired businesses strengthen discoverIE's position in the magnetics and sensor markets, increase presence in North America and open up organic growth opportunities in the group's target markets. The placing brings the group's gearing down and provides headroom for further acquisitions.

