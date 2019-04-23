Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu - Publishing of the first-quarter 2019 results

Outokumpu Oyj

Press release

April 23, 2019 at 2.00 pm EEST

Outokumpu - Publishing of the first-quarter 2019 results

Outokumpu will publish the first-quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 3.00 pm EEST (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 94 24 51 472

UK/Europe: +44 20 30 95 710

US & Canada: +1 91 77 20 01 78

Confirmation code: 1445898

The event can be viewed live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wepuk2t4 .

The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/investors .

A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/ir-events/webcasts as of May 7, 2019 at around 6.00 pm EEST.

For more information:

Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, tel. +358 9 421 34 66, mobile +358 40 576 0288

Media: Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel. We create advanced materials that are efficient, long lasting and recyclable - thus building a world that lasts forever. Stainless steel, invented a century ago, is an ideal material to create lasting solutions in demanding applications from cutlery to bridges, energy and medical equipment: it is 100% recyclable, corrosion-resistant, maintenance-free, durable and hygienic. Outokumpu employs some 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.