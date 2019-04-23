GelTech Solutions, Inc.: GelTech Solutions' Wildland Fire Division Partners with the SOPFEU

A new contract for FireIce Polar EcoFoam

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / GelTech Solutions' Fire Services Division (OTCQB: GLTC), a leader in innovative environmentally friendly fire agents, is excited to announce a new partnership with La Société de Protection des Forêts Contre le Feu (SOPFEU) of Quebec, Canada. The SOPFEU is a non-profit organization responsible for forest fire protection across the province. GelTech will be supplying FireIce Polar EcoFoam for their upcoming fire season.

FireIce Polar EcoFoam is an environmentally friendly, Class A foam specifically designed for cold water mixing, a critical requirement for Canadian provinces. The formula is non-hazardous, biodegradable, and free of fluorinated surfactants. According to US Forest Service testing data, Polar EcoFoam has the lowest aquatic toxicity of any qualified product for aircraft applications. Utilizing the latest surfactant technology, Polar EcoFoam is a high-performance firefighting agent with a reduced environmental footprint.

The SOPFEU operates a fleet of 6 CL-215 and 8 CL-415 Super Scoopers, the largest provincial water bomber fleet in Canada. Both aircraft platforms have a foam injection system and can carry up to 1,620 gallons of finished foam per drop.

"We are very excited to be entering a contract with the SOPFEU in Quebec to supply our new, eco-friendly Class A Foam to this storied wildland firefighting agency," said Matt Struzziero, Vice President of GelTech's Fire Services Division. "We anticipate delivering the first order of Polar EcoFoam in the next several weeks, and we look forward to providing the SOPFEU with the highest level of support that our customers have come to expect from GelTech."

About us:

GelTech Solutions Inc (OTCQB: GLTC) is an innovator of environmentally friendly products that help support a sustainable future. GelTech's family of products are based on eco-friendly, non-toxic ingredients that enhance the properties of water. These products are currently used to help improve firefighting, protect assets, and help save lives. GelTech Solutions' Fire Services Division, based in Niwot, Colorado, specializes in providing cutting-edge FireIce suppression and retardant agents to wildland fire agencies and municipal fire departments around the world. Our team has extensive firefighting and aviation experience, allowing us to solve our customers greatest challenges.

