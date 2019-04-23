

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $127.95 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $174.76 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $156.87 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $1.20 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $156.87 Mln. vs. $210.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.



