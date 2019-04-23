Michael Jeppson, Managing Director of Jeppson Wealth Management, Announces the Launch of a New Company Website

The New and User-Friendly Website Features Information about Jeppson and His Two Client Services Managers, As Well As the Financial Planning Services They Provide

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Michael Jeppson, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Jeppson Wealth Management, is pleased to announce the launch of his company's new and easy to navigate website.

To check out the new website and learn more about Jeppson Wealth Management and the services that they offer, please visit https://jeppson-wealth.com/.

As it notes on the company's Facebook page, with their combined decades of experience, Jeppson and his team are uniquely positioned to help their clients meet their financial goals. They truly understand that each one of their clients has highly personalized and specific goals for his or her financial future and that a cookie cutter approach is not the best approach to financial planning.

"So rather than ask you to settle for an off-the-shelf investment program, we're here to provide you with personalized financial planning and portfolio management based on your goals, your time frame and your particular tolerance for risk," a company spokesperson noted. Adding that Jeppson and his team can provide their clients with the correct combination of financial services, support, and guidance that makes the most sense for them.

Along with his two Client Service Managers - Angie Duso and Craig Morse - Jeppson will be there for his clients as they pursue their personal financial goals.

As the company spokesperson noted, Jeppson started his career with Merrill Lynch in 1985. He has given more than 30 years of investment and financial advice to families and companies.

"Michael is a Portfolio Manager, Financial Planner, and Retirement Planner and he holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation," the spokesperson noted, adding that Jeppson graduated from UCLA where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics.

Jeppson, Duso, and Morse are always more than happy to meet with new clients and learn more about their financial goals. Before connecting with the team at Jeppson Wealth Management, the trio encourages prospective clients to think about their current financial situation as well as what they hope to accomplish over the next few years and beyond.

About Jeppson Wealth Management:

At Jeppson Wealth Management, they strive to provide their valued clients with personalized financial planning and portfolio management based on their clients' goals and risk tolerance. For more information, please visit https://jeppson-wealth.com/.

Jeppson Wealth Management

1230 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 300

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Contact:

Michael Jeppson

michael@jeppson-wealth.com

424-456-3111

