

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported that its first-quarter comparable EPS from continuing operations rose 2% to $0.48, despite an 11-point currency headwind. EPS included an estimated 2 cent benefit from timing, primarily from the bottler inventory build related to Brexit. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first-quarter, reported net revenues increased 5% to $8.0 billion, and organic revenues were up 6% including a 2% benefit from timing. Analysts expected revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter.



James Quincey, CEO, said: 'We remain confident in our full year guidance as we continue to make progress on our transformation as a consumer-centric total beverage company.'



Shares of Coca-Cola Company were up more than 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



