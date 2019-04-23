SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Correction, attachment added: SRV Group Plc provides adjusted financial information for 2018 in accordance with the new segment reporting structure

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 APRIL 2019 14.35 EET

Correction, attachment added: SRV Group Plc provides adjusted financial information for 2018 in accordance with the new segment reporting structure

SRV Group Plc provides adjusted financial information for 2018 in accordance with the new segment reporting structure. Financial information on an unaudited basis is published for all four quarters of 2018 separately, as well as for full year 2018.

As of 1 January 2019, SRV will report on two business areas: Construction and Investments. The new reporting segments are perceived in the financial reporting as of Q1 interim report.

SRV's financial reporting for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect the new segment reporting structure. The adjusted comparison figures are revenue, operative operating profit, operating profit, operating profit %, capital employed, return on investment (ROI), return on investment % (ROI %), inventories, assets and non-interest bearing liabilities. Operating profit % is not published for Investments. The amount of the order backlog, which is entirely stated to the Construction segment, is also presented as adjusted comparative information. The adjusted figures are presented in separate PDF file attached to this release. Adjustment of segment reporting does not affect the Group's profit figures.

Basis of preparation

The Construction business area includes housing construction, business construction, technical departments and procurement. The invested capital of the business area includes the capital required for residential and commercial production with plots. All plots in Finland and Estonia and Papula's plots in Russia are included in the Construction segment's invested capital. The income expectation of these plots is mainly generated by construction.

The Investments business area includes SRV's holdings in the Tampere Deck project, the REDI shopping centre in Finland and Pearl Plaza, Okhta Mall and 4Daily shopping centres in Russia and smaller holdings in office and logistics sites in St. Petersburg and Moscow. In addition, the segment includes plots in Russia whose income expectation is generated through longer-term development and ownership. In addition to ownership, the operation of shopping centres is included in the Investments business area.

Other functions and eliminations in the new structure include, in addition to segment eliminations, the following activities: project development, finance, HR, legal affairs, communications and marketing, and business development.

