

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $42 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $51 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.87 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $51 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX