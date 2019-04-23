

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $501.81 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $354.18 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $6.10 billion from $5.57 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $501.81 Mln. vs. $354.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.63 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q1): $6.10 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.



