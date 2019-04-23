Agile Alliance Announces AGILE2019 Program

Global Agile Conference in Washington, D.C. is the Industry's Premier Event

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Agile Alliance is pleased to announce the program for AGILE2019 , the largest annual international gathering of Agilists. The conference is the premier global event for the advancement of Agile practices.

"This year we received nearly 2,000 submissions for 286 coveted speaking slots," said AGILE2019 conference chair Christina Hartikainen. "Narrowing down the selection was a very difficult process because there were so many great proposals. Our program this year is filled with thought-provoking sessions by leaders in the Agile community that will deepen attendees' knowledge of Agile, generate transformative ideas, and advance the use of cutting-edge Agile practices from the team to enterprise level."

This highly-anticipated event will feature keynotes by Chris Bailey, author of the bestselling new book "Hyperfocus: How to Be More Productive in a World of Distraction"; Lynne Cazaly, author of the upcoming book "ish: The Problem with our Pursuit for Perfection and the Life-Changing Practice of Good Enough"; and Portia Tung, Executive and Business Coach, The School of Play.

Last year the conference drew nearly 2,400 Agilists from 53 countries who learned from and collaborated with recognized Agile experts, authors, and innovators. AGILE2019, to be held August 5 - 9 in Washington, D.C., is expected to draw even more attendees.

Agile Alliance organizes the annual North American Agile Conference , now in its eighteenth year. It attracts Agile practitioners, business, vendor-partner community members, and academia from around the world.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit member organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more than 60,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, business, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global stage.

