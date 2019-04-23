D-Link is Recognized as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link is excited to share that they have been named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired And Wireless LAN access Infrastructure. Gartner defines wired and wireless LAN access infrastructure market as comprising vendors supplying wired and wireless LAN networking hardware and software that enable devices to connect to the enterprise wired LAN or Wi-Fi network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/875620/Gartner_Peer_Insights_Customers_Choice_Press_Release_20190422.jpg

"D-Link is honored to be recognized, as we think it reflects our success in providing state-of-the-art solutions to our customers," said D-Link President Steve Lin. "We appreciate customer feedback, and we strive to continuously improve our products to deliver what our customers need."

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

D-Link and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. Copyright © 2017. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.