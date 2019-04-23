Arshad Madhani is Featured in an Interview on TheGlimpse.com

During the Interview, Madhani, Who is a Successful Digital Marketer, Shared Some of the Highs and Lows of Being a "Digital Nomad"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Arshad Madhani, a self-described "digital nomad" who has worked in digital marketing for over a decade, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an in-depth interview on TheGlimpse.com.

To read the interview, which is titled "Interviewing Arshad Madhani: Picking the Brain of This Digital Nomad" in its entirety, please visit https://www.theglimpse.com/interviewing-arshad-madhani-picking-the-brain-of-this-digital-nomad.

The interviewer started out by asking Madhani what being a digital nomad means to him. As Madhani noted, it involves having the freedom to work from any location - from answering emails on a laptop while relaxing on a chaise lounge by the beach to working from a home office.

As for one of his favorite things about being a digital nomad, Madhani said he loves the freedom that comes with working from remote locations.

"You choose where you work, how you work, and even when you do it," he said, adding that being a digital nomad allows people to create the best place for productivity according to their working style and taste.

"We didn't have this freedom years ago."

When asked about some of the challenges of being a digital nomad, Madhani said that if someone is working at a gorgeous and scenic spot like a beach, it might be hard to stop looking at the view to focus on his or her laptop.

"People who find it hard to exercise self-discipline and don't know how to manage their time may find that being a digital nomad can be too distracting for productive work," he said.

For digital nomads who are traveling the world and working at the same time, they need to have discipline and dedication to set aside time for work before they go out and play.

"Balance is key, especially if you are your own boss. This is a skill that many aspiring nomads learn the hard way," Madhani said.

The interviewer concluded by asking Madhani where his favorite spot is to work. While he said his office is still his top choice, Madhani said in general, he likes spots that are conducive to conversation, as well as co-working spots.

About Arshad Madhani:

Arshad Madhani has over a decade of experience working as a digital marketer. Learn more about Arshad Madhani and get more digital marketing tips by following his blog at: http://arshadmadhani.com/.

Contact:

Terri Park

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Arshad Madhani

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542678/Arshad-Madhani-is-Featured-in-an-Interview-on-TheGlimpsecom