Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Schedules Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, OTCQB: KNRLF , FSE:1K8 ) (the 'Company' or 'Kontrol'), announced it will release its fiscal 2018 financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Tuesday, April 30th. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its 2018 financial results for Tuesday, April 30th at 4:30pm EST.

Conference Call Details

Kontrol Energy Corp. will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at 4:30pm EST, hosted by Paul Ghezzi (CEO) and Claudio Del Vasto (CFO).

Investors can email questions for Management to admin@kontrolenergy.com prior to 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, April 29th, 2019.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial +1 (647) 497-9373 then enter Access Code 954-440-893. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/954440893. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The conference call will be archived at https://www.kontrolenergy.com/investors for one year.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

SOURCE: Kontrol Energy Corp.

