

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $5.16 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $4.67 billion, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $32.13 billion from $31.77 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $32.13 Bln vs. $31.77 Bln last year.



