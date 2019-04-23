Global BCG Vaccines Sales Market Projected to Garner $65.9 Mn by 2025 at 4.2% CAGR, Says AMR

Rise in prevalence of tuberculosis worldwide and surge in the number of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases propel the growth of the global BCG vaccines sales market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "BCG Vaccines Sales Market by Drug Type (Immune BCG and Therapy BCG), Usage (Tuberculosis and Bladder Cancer), and End User (Pediatrics and Adults): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". According to the report, the global BCG vaccines sales market accounted for $45.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $65.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Surge in prevalence of tuberculosis around the globe and increase in the number of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases drive the growth of the global BCG vaccines sales market. Additionally, rise in initiatives by the United Nations (UN) to prevent tuberculosis would present lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future. However, technological advancements aiding the development of BCG vaccine replacement impede market growth.

Immune BCG segment to continue its dominance in the near future

By drug type, the immune BCG segment occupied more than 90% of the overall market in 2017 and is expected to continue the trend through 2025. The segment is also poised to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to lack of substitutes that provide immaculate immunity against tuberculosis.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2604

Tuberculosis segment to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025

By usage, the tuberculosis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period and occupy more than four-fifths of the overall market by 2025. This is attributed to the high prevalence of tuberculosis and a large number of associated deaths globally.

Pediatrics segment to generate the largest revenue through 2025

By end user, the pediatrics segment is expected to continue its market dominance in the future and generate nearly four-fifths of the global revenue by 2025. This is due to high-effectiveness of BCG vaccines in children to prevent the onset of tuberculosis. The segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to occupy the largest share in the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to occupy more than two-thirds of the overall market shares by 2025, due to increased demand in low-level income population, i.e. India, to prevent tuberculosis epidemic. Meanwhile, the region of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% due to increased awareness and higher disposable income of consumers.

Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2604

Torchbearers of the industry

The key players analyzed in the report include AJ Vaccines, China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm), Greensignal Bio Pharma Limited, Intervax Ltd, Japan BCG Laboratory, Merck & Company Inc, Sanofi S.A., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Statens Serum Institute. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

BCG Vaccine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg