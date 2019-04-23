MedAdvisor International at 2019 Planet MicroCap Showcase

MedAdvisor International to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1 in Las Vegas, NV

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / MedAdvisor International (ASX: MDR), Australia's leading digital medication management company, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will conduct 1on1 meetings on May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held between April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3645 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register to attend here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About MedAdvisor

MedAdvisor is a world class medication management platform focused on addressing the gap and burden of medication adherence. Founded with a desire to simplify medication management, the highly automated and intuitive Australian software system connects patients to tools and education materials through their community pharmacy to help make medication manageable. Available free on mobile and internet devices, the platform also incorporates a variety of valuable and convenient features including reminders, pre-ordering of medications and medicines information, which together improves adherence to chronic medications by 20%+. MedAdvisor works with global pharma to help provide timely and important medicines information to patients, to help them take their medications safely, effectively and on time.

Since launching in 2013 in Australia, MedAdvisor has connected over one million users through ~55% of Australian pharmacies and a network of thousands of GPs across Australia and in 2018, was recognized at number 23 in the Australian Financial Review Fast 100. MedAdvisor has recently signed deals with Adheris Health in the USA and Zuellig Pharma for South East Asia that through these relationships, opens up potential patient populations in excess of 200m people.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

