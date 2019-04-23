

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $15.0 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $58.0 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.00 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX