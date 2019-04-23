

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK households' assessment of their financial well-being rose at the fastest rate in March, survey data from the IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The IHS Markit Household Finance Index, or HFI, rose to 44.0 in April from 43.4 in March.



Job security perceptions stabilized amid a pick-up in workplace. Expectations on stronger earnings, towards future financial well-being were at the least since last November.



Living costs increased at the quickest pace since last September, but the rise was still weaker than the 2018 average, the survey reported.



Current living costs rose which led the inflation expectations to edge higher.



'Overall, April data suggest the downbeat consumer sentiment story in the UK could turnaround in the coming months if trends in wages and job security remain accommodative, helping to drive domestic expenditure', Joe Hayes, Economist, IHS Markit said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX