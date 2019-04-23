LifeApps Brands, Inc.: LifeApps Announces Appointment of ProcureAM's Robert Tull To Serve on Board of Directors

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2019 / LifeApps Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK: LFAP) a publicly traded company which intends to deliver financial and marketing platforms specific to the LGBTQ community, announced the appointment of award winning financial expert Robert Tull to its Board of Directors, effective April 18, 2019. Mr. Tull will be leading in the creation and execution of our LGBTQ Index. In becoming part of the LifeApps team Mr. Tull will bring his passion for developing financial products to help us reach the incredible power of the LGBTQ consumer demographic.

Mr. Tull is a well-recognized expert in the ETF market since 1993 consulting to issuers and governments on ETF infrastructure support. He is a named inventor on multiple security patents involving exchange-traded products, and he has been successful in presenting innovative registration to the SEC since 1994. From 2005 to 2019, he was a consultant to many ETF issuers in the U.S. and international markets.

From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Tull was the Vice President of New Product Development at the American Stock Exchange LLC (AMEX) and Executive Director of AMEX ETF Services, the international ETF consulting arm of the AMEX. During his tenure there, he led the development of over 275 ETFs across equities, commodities, currency, money market, active strategies, fundamental and factor indexes.

From 1996-2000, Mr. Tull held several senior roles at Deutsche Bank (DB) including Managing Director and COO of Bankers Trust Global Custody, Benefit Payments and Master Trust business units.

"I look forward to contributing to the Board of Directors at LifeApps Brands Inc. I believe my diverse background in the capital markets will permit me to add value to management decisions needed to create the investible LGBTQ Preference Index and the internal controls needed to support the business," said Robert Tull upon acceptance of his Board seat.

"Robert Tull is one of the most respected financial leaders in the investment community. His decades of success creating new and innovative financial products is remarkable. Mr. Tull's experience and expertise in the ETF Index world is unparalleled. Mr.Tull will guide our company every step of the way as we now aim to launch our very own LGBTQ Index," said Bobby Blair, CEO of LifeApps Brands.

