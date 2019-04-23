Expensify adds Grab to its lineup of receipt integrations to support customers around the world.

Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, has teamed up with Grab, Southeast Asia's leading ridesharing company, to automate expense tracking and reimbursement from rideshares. Mutual customers can now automatically create and submit expense reports, just by connecting Expensify to their Grab Business Profiles. Similar to Expensify's integrations with Uber and Lyft, Grab customers can book rides in Grab's mobile app and then receipts are automatically sent to Expensify for a seamless experience.

In a recent Spend Trends report, Expensify analyzed expenses from the past year and reported significant growth in receipt volume from rideshare companies around the world. Grab took the lead for highest growth rate with more than 200% growth in 2018. Much of this growth is attributable to Grab's investment in Grab for Business, which offers transport management solutions for business travelers.

"Business travel has become one of Grab's priority segments, with more users discovering and using Grab Business Profiles every day," says Shawn Heng, Regional Head of Business Development and Grab for Business. "Partnering with Expensify, a great app for anyone who needs to keep track of receipts and expenses, is an exciting next step to make business travel even smoother for all of Grab's customers."

Internationally, Expensify has been growing its footprint since launching offices in Melbourne and London in 2016. In Singapore alone, Expensify has over 5,000 customers and more than 30,000 users. With an expanding user-base, Expensify continues to invest in additional features for international customers as well as global partnerships.

Learn how Expensify can streamline your business travel today, no matter where you go!

Expensify automates the entire receipt tracking and expense management process with a user-friendly mobile and web app. Featuring time-saving functionality built for companies of all shapes and sizes. Companies that use Expensify reduce the time spent on expense management by 83%. Expensify is the only receipt and expense management partner of the AICPA and the tool of choice for accountants around the world, including 40% of the Top 100 firms. Join more than seven million people saving time with Expensify at use.expensify.com!

Grab is a transportation network company based in Singapore. Grab for Business offers various corporate transport solutions that help companies and individuals better manage their transport budget. Individual business travelers can now separate business from personal rides within the Grab app using Grab for Business. In addition to transportation, the company offers food delivery services via mobile app. It operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

