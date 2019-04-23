App Analytics Market to Reach a Market Size of $3 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, India, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global App Analytics Market, published by KBV research, The Global App Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the app analytics market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for mobile and web apps, the increased application of advertising through smartphones, as well as the increasing implementation of digital transformation strategies. Moreover, the growing investments in analytics technology are one of the main factors expected to increase market growth.

The North America market would dominate the Global Web App Analytics Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.9% during (2018 - 2024). Asia Pacific will grow over the forecast period at the highest CAGR as the region is witnessing a paradigm shift in the adoption of app analytics solutions and services across various verticals. It is expected, due to its flexible economic policies and increasing investments in app analytics solutions and services, to provide significant growth opportunities for app analytics vendors.

The App Performance Analytics & Operations market dominated the Global App Analytics Market by Application 2017. The User Analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.5% during (2018 - 2024). Growing business inclination for mobile advertising, increasing penetration of smart phones in developing economies, growing prevalence of mobile and website applications and extensive investments in analytical technology drive the demand for app analysis markets.

The Gaming & Social Media market dominated the Global App Analytics Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.6 % during the forecast period. The BFSI market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.7% during (2018 - 2024). The Logistics, Travel & Hospitality market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.9% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Retail & E-commerce market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 18.4% during (2018 - 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Adobe Systems Inc., Mixpanel, Localytics, App Annie Inc., AppDynamics (Cisco Systems), Appsflyer Ltd., Appsee, Clevertap, IBM Corporation, and Countly. In order to understand the competitive landscape, the KBV Cardinal Matrix has been provided with this report. It is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Adobe are some of the forerunners in the App Analytics market.

Global App Analytics Market Segmentation

By Type

Web App Analytics

Mobile App Analytics

By Application

App Performance Analytics & Operations

User Analytics

Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics

Revenue Analytics

By Component

Software

Services

By End User

Gaming & Social Media

BFSI

Logistics, Travel & Hospitality

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Adobe Systems Inc.

Mixpanel

Localytics

App Annie Inc.

AppDynamics (Cisco Systems)

Appsflyer Ltd.

Appsee

Clevertap

IBM Corporation

Countly

