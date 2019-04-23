Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2019) - GeneNews Limited (TSX: GEN), a life sciences company specializing in blood-based biomarker tests for early cancer detection, has launched the company's first telehealth program for marketing the Prostate Health Index (phi) directly to patients nationwide. The Prostate Health Index is an FDA approved blood test that can help differentiate prostate cancer from benign prostate conditions in men with elevated PSA.

Patients can now initiate a physician order online using a telehealth physician network at www.MyCancerRisk.info. Once an order is submitted, GeneNews will connect the patient with a physician in its U.S. based telehealth partner network who can prescribe the test after confirming the patient is eligible.

GeneNews will then connect the patient with a convenient blood draw location or mobile phlebotomist. The test is processed at GeneNews' wholly owned accredited laboratory, Innovative Diagnostic Laboratory, located in Richmond, Virginia. Results are reported back to the ordering telehealth physician who will review the results with the patient. Patients are advised to share their test report with their regular healthcare professionals so that results can be integrated into their treatment plans.

The Prostate Health Index is fast becoming the "second opinion" for men with elevated PSA who want more information before deciding to move forward with a prostate biopsy. While Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) is currently the most used screening test for prostate cancer, it is widely recognized that PSA results can indicate the possibility of prostate cancer when none is present. The Prostate Health Index utilizes three different PSA markers (PSA, freePSA, and p2PSA) as part of a sophisticated algorithm to more reliably determine the probability of cancer in patients with elevated PSA levels and can help men and their physicians decide if a prostate biopsy is indicated.

James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We launched this program to address the hundreds of patient inquiries we get for the Prostate Health Index. Men want a greater say in their treatment and want these tests done at their request, timelines and convenience. When you are at risk for having prostate cancer, you want to know what your next step should be. Now, through a telehealth physician network that is familiar with the clinical utility of the test, we have a solution that can address a patient's immediate need to get tested and to help guide their management."

GeneNews, dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for early cancer detection, provides advanced diagnostics to help physicians identify cancer in their patients at the earliest possible stage when it is the most curable. As early pioneers in the liquid biopsy space, the company developed one of the first blood-based biomarker tests for the early identification of Colorectal Cancer.

ColonSentry uses the company's proprietary Sentinel Principle technology, which is based on the scientific observation that circulating blood reflects, in a detectable way, what is occurring throughout the body. Today, more than 100,000 patients in the U.S. have benefited from the ColonSentry test.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.GeneNews.com, contact James R. Howard-Tripp, Chairman & CEO, at 905-209-2030 or email jhoward-tripp@genenews.com. For investor relations contact Jerome Cliché, Financial Communication Advisor, at 514-815-8799 or email jcliche@genenews.com.

