Continued Growth for INVNT Following Client Wins, An Expanded Offering, New Offices and Fresh Talent

NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2019, the global live brand storytelling agency, achieved a number of milestones in 2018, a move that saw its revenues reach over $54 million, exceeding forecasts and representing a 30% increase on the previous year. With a number of impressive new clients and continued expansion in the works, the agency is targeting $62 million in revenue for 2019.

INVNT secured new clients including Microsoft, Facebook, Pfizer, Xero, TEDxSydney, New Relic and Mary Kay last year. They grew many accounts from local to global, a move that now sees INVNTrs deliver campaigns for clients across the globe. INVNT also exceeded existing clients' expectations in 2018, delivering compelling live brand storytelling moments for the likes of General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo, Samsung and Subway.

Scott Cullather, CEO, INVNT explains: "Our tremendous growth is due to a combination of our team's ability to develop compelling live brand stories that are on message yet disruptive and create real impact, the increase in strategic relevance of live events for brands and consumers around the world, and the development of a global team of INVNTrs that now operate across eight offices, five countries and four continents.

"We will continue to expand our operations and offerings as marketers increasingly seek to transform their busier than ever, often distracted audiences, into engaged brand advocates and "citizen journalists" who share their stories with the world."

The agency built on its service offering earlier this year with the launch of new content studio, HEVE. Led by two-time Emmy and three-time Webby award winner Chris Hercik, HEVE specialises in strategic and creative-led content campaigns that leverage the latest in predictive analytics, allowing brands to tell the right stories, to the right audiences, in the right way.

Hercik has partnered with global businesses and overseen the creation of branded content in multiple languages. He has worked across sectors ranging from sports, tourism, entertainment and beauty to lifestyle, CPG, finance, pharma, luxury and travel. There are plans to roll HEVE out to INVNT's clients internationally, with the agency identifying opportunities to develop globally relevant, locally calibrated stories for them across both branded content and live events.

INVNT's presence throughout the APAC region continued to grow with the opening of a second office in Singapore at the end of last year. It is already expanding at a rapid rate as clients in the region look to partner with an agency that provides end-to-end creative, strategic and production expertise all in the one place, ensuring their events break through the noise and engage their audiences in compelling ways.

Kristina McCoobery, COO, INVNT explains that the agency is continuously evolving in response to this growing demand for its services. "We are actively building out our global infrastructure and offering so that we can support those clients who operate across countries and regions, particularly as more and more of them turn their attention to live. By ensuring we've got the right resources in place and talent located around the globe, we're able to maintain the consistency of their events across multiple markets, both from a messaging and quality control perspective, while also making the relevant adjustments so that these experiences resonate with local audiences."





About INVNT

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT is the global live brand storytelling agency. The company's 'challenge everything' positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo, Samsung and Subway - share their stories - live - with every audience that matters. 'The tribe' is INVNT's diverse, talented and creative team behind the stories and brand experiences that people just can't stop talking about. INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com

