CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

The Company announces that on 17 April 2019, executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) were granted conditional share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Awards"), pursuant to the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (the "DABP") as follows:

Director: Number of Shares: David Marock 47,490 Damian Ely 16,243 Mark Keogh 9,282 PDMR: Suzanne Deery 30,151 Jeremy Grose 75,377 Ivan Keane 15,139 Jeffrey More 20,101 Jason Sahota 42,714 Richard Wood 46,309 Richard Yerbury 52,764

The DABP awards will vest in three equal tranches upon the publication of the Company's annual results in 2020, 2021 and 2022, subject to the Director/PDMRs remaining employed by the Company, the DABP rules and the Malus and Clawback Policy.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Marock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 47,490

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Damian Ely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,243

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Keogh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,243

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Deery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Human Resources - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 30,151

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeremy Grose 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Management Services - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 75,377

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ivan Keane 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 15,139

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeffrey More 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 20,101

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Sahota 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 42,714

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Americas - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 46,309

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Yerbury 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Development and Operations Director - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a share award under the DABP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 52,764

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

?-Price

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

23 April 2019

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.

The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world?class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.