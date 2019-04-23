sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.04.2019 | 15:34
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 23

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

The Company announces that on 17 April 2019, the following executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs)were granted conditional share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), pursuant to the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (the "LTIP") as follows:

Director:Number of shares:
Damian Ely79,857
Mark Keogh83,470
PDMR:
Suzanne Deery25,126
Jeremy Grose25,126
Alistair Hardie25,126
Ivan Keane25,126
Jeffrey More25,126
Jason Sahota75,377
Richard Wood25,126
Richard Yerbury62,814

The number of Shares which vest will depend upon the extent to which the performance conditions are met over the three-year period ending 31 December 2021, subject to the LTIP rules and the Malus and Clawback Policy.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDamian Ely
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil79,857


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Keogh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil83,470

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSuzanne Deery
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Human Resources - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,126

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeremy Grose
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Management Services - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,126

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlistair Hardie
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, CEGA - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,126

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIvan Keane
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,126

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeffrey More
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,126

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJason Sahota
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil75,377

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Wood
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Americas - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil25,126

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Yerbury
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Development and Operations Director - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a share award under the LTIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil62,814

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
?-Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-17
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

23 April 2019

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.

The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world?class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.


