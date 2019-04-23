Upon request by the issuer, long symbols for the following instruments issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of April 24, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Old Long Symbol New Long Symbol ------------------------------------------------------- GB00BW005X17 BEAR TWTR X2 AVA 2 BEAR TWITTER X2 AVA 2 ------------------------------------------------------- GB00BW6RL491 MINI L TWTR AVA 4 MINI L TWITTER AVA 4 ------------------------------------------------------- GB00BW6RL384 MINI L TWTR AVA 3 MINI L TWITTER AVA 3 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB