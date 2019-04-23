Enterprise Augmented Intelligence leader, MondoBrain, today announced the appointment of Jerome Beauguitte to the role of CEO, North America. Prior to joining MondoBrain, Jerome spent nearly five years in sales and leadership roles at Sprinklr -the customer experience management platform for enterprises- and over three years with Google. Jerome Beauguitte is graduated of Business Administration from Northeastern University (Boston, Mass.). Jerome will now lead MondoBrain's growing North American business. This is the second significant hiring announcement for MondoBrain this year after appointing Wall Street veteran Noreen Harrington to the role of President (global) in March.

According to MondoBrain Founder and CEO, Augustin Huret, "Jerome's vision and experience are the perfect fit for MondoBrain and our customers." Augustin continued, "not only is he a proven leader with a track record of dramatically growing businesses, he brings a deep understanding of how technology can drive demonstrable value for the largest and most complex organizations in the world."

Combined with the addition of Noreen Harrington, Jerome's hiring represents a significant increase in MondoBrain leadership through the first few months of 2019. In fact, over the last year, the company has more than doubled in size and finalized a $13.3M series A funding round. MondoBrain expects to continue its accelerated growth moving forward.

"Throughout my career, I've always wanted to be in a position to help organizations translate leading edge technology into business value," said Jerome Beauguitte. "Artificial Intelligence and specifically MondoBrain's unique approach to AI holds the potential to radically change the way businesses operate and how people make decisions. I'm very excited and honored to be able to help lead this transformation going forward."

About MondoBrain

MondoBrain is the global leader in Enterprise Augmented Intelligence. The company's advanced AI-enabled decision support suite is the first to integrate human, collective and artificial intelligence. The solution leverages a unique approach to human-centric and explainable AI to optimize performance decisions across the organization with consensus and transparency. MondoBrain clients range from manufacturing and finance to healthcare and retail and include top global brands such as BNP Paribas, Airbus, Johnson Johnson, and Sanofi. With 50 employees in the US and Europe, MondoBrain is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Washington DC, Paris, the Hague, and London.

