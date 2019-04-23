ClickSoftware Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for Seventh Time in a Row

Click again positioned as a Leader in the field service management industry for completeness of vision and ability to execute

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware , a leading provider of field service management software, today announced that Gartner has again positioned the company as a Leader in its 2019 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management*. This is the seventh time in a row that ClickSoftware has been named a Leader based on Gartner's evaluation of 14 different software vendors on 15 criteria.

Gartner designates Leader companies as those that execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. ClickSoftware's solutions embrace technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things to successfully meet the needs of its users to deliver exceptional service to their customers.

"For more than 20 years, we have proven our commitment to field service management through our spirit of innovation and our focus on solutions that deliver real value for our customers," said Mark Cattini, CEO of ClickSoftware. "Field service and workforce management are constantly evolving, and we believe that our continued position as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant reaffirms our ability to improve productivity and efficiency, drive business growth and deliver customer experiences that really matter."

To view a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Field Service Management Magic Quadrant report, click here .

*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, Jim Robinson, 16 April 2019.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a global leader in field service management solutions, delivering value through improved efficiency, effectiveness, and enhancing customer experiences. ClickSoftware blends unparalleled industry expertise and state-of-the-art computer science to deliver meaningful, measurable business value-optimizing critical business processes and delighting customers. Click Field Service Edge arms field service leaders with the smartest technologies and best practices from around the globe to deliver real-world results, real-time recommendations, and real operational intelligence.

For more information, please visit www.clicksoftware.com . Stay up to date with Click by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Click. Actual intelligence. At work.

