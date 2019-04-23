The global baby oral care market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing awareness to reduce the prevalence of ECC. Tooth decay in infants and toddlers is often referred to as baby bottle tooth decay or ECC. ECC is one of the most prevalent, yet preventable disease in children younger than six years. ECC is caused by frequent exposure of baby gums and teeth to sugary liquids such as milk formula, and fruit juices, and it may lead to various other complications such as retarded growth of children, malnutrition, speech problems, and malalignment of permanent teeth due to the loss of primary teeth. Hence, major vendors like Colgate-Palmolive are educating consumers about the preventive measures to avoid ECC. Therefore, increasing awareness about the prevalence of ECC and preventive measures will drive the demand for baby oral care products during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing emphasis on organic products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global baby oral care marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global baby oral care market: Increasing emphasis on organic products

Globally, the manufacturers and consumers of baby oral care products are emphasizing on organic alternatives. The increasing popularity of organic beauty and personal care products has led baby oral care manufacturers to use natural substances in their products. The emergence of organic toothpaste and product launches are likely to be the key trends in the global baby oral care market during the forecast period. Several manufacturers offer organic toothpaste for babies. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive offers Colgate My First Fluoride-Free Toothpaste. This fluoride-free toothpaste is devoid of artificial colors and is SLS-free. Hence, the increasing emphasis on organic baby oral care products will be a positive factor for market growth during the forecast period.

"Along with the increasing emphasis on organic products, the rise of innovative and technologically advanced baby oral care is another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the overall global market. Vendors in the market are highly focused on offering innovative and attractive products to their target audience. Some of the major innovative product offerings are flavored toothpaste, cartoon characters toothpaste, fluoride-free toothpaste, and brush heads. Therefore, the introduction of innovative baby care product offerings will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global baby oral care market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global baby oral care market by product (baby toothpaste and baby toothbrush) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. The UK, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain are among the key markets for baby oral care products in Europe. Growing awareness about the prevalence of ECC is the major factor driving the growth of the market in Europe. The growth is augmented by the several initiatives undertaken by the government to curb the prevalence of ECC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190423005548/en/

