Aeroflot Named China's Favourite International Airline for the Third Consecutive Year

MOSCOW, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeroflot has been once again recognised as the Favourite International Airline in China. The prestigious award was given to Aeroflot for the third consecutive year at the Flyer Award Ceremony 2019. The award ceremony was held today in Shanghai, the economic capital of China.

The awards are supported by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) inflight magazine and leading sector publication Flyer Tea. Winners are selected by the jury and by votes from frequent flyers and travellers.

The prestigious awards recognise outstanding participants in China's dynamically developing tourism market. Previous winners include leading global airlines, including carriers that hold Skytrax 5-Star Airline status.

Aeroflot retained the title of Favourite International Airline at the competitive Flyer Awards due to its key competitive advantages: high service quality and flexible fare policy.

"The recognition of Aeroflot as the Favourite International Airline in China is confirmation of the effectiveness of our strategic efforts in China," Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said. "We offer our customers a wide route network and one of the youngest fleets in the world. Millions of Chinese passengers choose our airline for affordable ticket prices, convenient transit via our hub airport Sheremetyevo and high-quality service. Further development of service on Europe-Asia transit routes - one of the most competitive aviation markets globally - is one of Aeroflot's key goals, along with the active expansion of the domestic route network."

Aeroflot's convenient routes encompass four key locations in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Guangzhou. Aeroflot continuously adds new services oriented at the Chinese market. Earlier Aeroflot signed a partnership agreement with Alipay, China's most popular payment system.

Aeroflot's official website has a Chinese-language interface. Passengers receive menus in Chinese, and the in-flight entertainment system is available in Chinese. Onboard announcements are made in Chinese and the menu offers a special Asian set.

Aeroflot consistently enjoys wide recognition and popularity among consumers in the Chinese market. In January, Aeroflot was named Best China - Europe Transit Airline at the 2019 Stars Awards in China.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 55 countries.

Aeroflot's 255-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the seventh time at the 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX.

Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

