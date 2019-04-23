A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on market entry barriers to the Chinese pharma industry. In this blog, experts at Infiniti highlight some of the market entry barriers that foreign pharma companies face in the Chinese market and the key strategies to overcome them.

Expansion into emerging markets is vital for pharma companies to ensure continued growth, but both cultural and economic market entry barriers can pose problems. China's growing middle class and an ageing population means new opportunities for companies to widen their portfolio in this area. However, entrants into the Chinese market encounter several challenges while expanding their operations effectively in China.

Chinese market entry barriers

Identifying untapped market potential

The scale of the country could prove to be one of the key market entry barriers for pharma companies planning to enter the Chinese market. Mergers or joint ventures with established Chinese firms who have built up knowledge and a profile in these areas is one of the best ways to overcome this challenge.

Overlapping demographics

China's overlapping demographics with each of them requiring a tailored approach is another important barrier that pharma companies must overcome. Inadequate knowledge of geographical and cultural differences in Chinese markets could also pose significant market entry barriers for companies in the pharma sector.

Planned price restrictions

The Chinese government has recently indicated that they intend to review their current drug pricing scheme, which could increase the market entry barriers for foreign companies. They are also planning to dramatically increase the number of drugs covered under the essential drugs list.

Supply chain

After the drugs have made its way through the registration process, it will need to be distributed, and the fragmentation of the supply chain makes this a much more complicated process in China. There are often several layers of distributors to get through before reaching the customers in Chinese markets, which raises the distribution costs and also diminishes supply chain visibility, making it difficult to monitor the product once it has left the factory, contributing to further market entry barriers.

