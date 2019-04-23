inCruises International expands its footprint by moving its headquarters to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inCruises International, the world's largest cruise membership club, announced its expansion into Puerto Rico today.

"We are extremely pleased with our move to Puerto Rico, and we anticipate continued strong growth locally and with participation from all over the world," said inCruises President and COO Frank Codina.

"inCruises' business has seen incredible growth over the past 3+ years as our Cruise Membership product and business opportunity continues to improve lives globally. Moving to Puerto Rico helps us to build a strong partnership with our local sales leaders including Santiago Santiago and Julio Ayala to help them succeed with a rewarding business opportunity," said President Codina.

"Relocating to Puerto Rico and providing our empowering Membership product and service and opportunity is the latest milestone in our growth initiatives and an exciting new chapter of inCruises' global operations," said CEO Michael Hutchison.

According to Caribbean Business: Puerto Rico sets cruise passenger records

https://caribbeanbusiness.com/puerto-rico-sets-cruise-passenger-record-in-january/

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carla Campos, announced recently that a record number of cruise passengers arrived on the island in January 2019.

"Puerto Rico continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the tourism industry in the Caribbean and the cruise segment continues to thrive at a steady pace," Campos said in a statement. "The arrival of new cruises, new routes, and the increase in passengers showcases the quality of our island and the attractiveness it has for both cruise ship industry companies and customers."

Campos emphasized that the public corporation she leads follows "the strategy outlined by Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Nevares of betting on the tourism industry as a spearhead to strengthen and increase the economic development of our island and achieve a better quality of life for our people."

About inCruises International

Since 2015, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 178 countries. inCruises is making a difference in the lives of Members and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team.