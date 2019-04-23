Serinus Energy plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting

JERSEY, Channel Islands, April 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces that a Notice of Meeting has been posted to shareholders and filed for the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 May 2019 at the 6th Floor, JTC House, 28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands at 10:00am (BST). The Notice of Meeting and Proxy can be found on the Company's website at http://serinusenergy.com/shareholder-information/ (http://serinusenergy.com/shareholder-information/)



About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website ( www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:





Serinus Energy plc +1-403-264-8877 Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy Numis Securities Limited +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) John Prior Paul Gillam Ben Stoop GMP FirstEnergy +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 (Joint Broker) Hugh Sanderson Jonathan Wright Camarco +44 (0) 20 3781 8334 (Financial PR) Billy Clegg Owen Roberts TBT i Wspólnicy +48 22 487 53 02 (Financial PR - Warsaw) Piotr Talarek

This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation's or management's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as "plans", "assumes", "will", "anticipate" and "may" or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation's filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation's control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

