PR Newswire

PrimeXBT Launches Forex, Indices, and Commodities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a 4th generation cryptocurrency trading platform offering 100x leverage on long and short positions, high liquidity, and a customizable user interface, has further enhanced its asset offering to traders worldwide by introducing forex, indices, and commodities.

Starting today, PrimeXBT, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will begin offering margin trading across 18 currency pairs, spot contracts for gold and silver, and CFD contracts for oil, gas, and the world's most popular indices. The new asset types will accommodate global traders from traditional financial markets, and expose cryptocurrency traders to other popular financial instruments.

In light of the newly introduced trading instruments, PrimeXBT has announced a limited time event, offering fee-free trading for all CFD and FX instruments from April 23, 2019 to May 1, 2019.

PrimeXBT will offer the following trading pairs and CFD contracts:

Pairs



CFD


Symbol

Instrument Name


Symbol

Instrument Name

AUD/CAD

Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar


XBR/USD

UK Brent

AUD/CHF

Australian Dollar / Swiss Franc


XTI/USD

US Crude Oil

AUD/JPY

Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen


XNG/USD

US Natural Gas

AUD/USD

Australian Dollar / US Dollar


GER30

Germany 30

EUR/AUD

Euro / Australian Dollar


SPX

US SPX500

EUR/CAD

Euro / Canadian Dollar


NDX

US Tech 100

EUR/CHF

Euro / Swiss Franc


HSI

Hong Kong 50

EUR/GBP

Euro / Great Britain Pound


AUS200

Australia 200

EUR/JPY

Euro / Japanese Yen


J225

Japan 225

EUR/USD

Euro / US Dollar


UK100

UK 100

GBP/AUD

Great British Pound / Australian Dollar




GBP/CAD

Great British Pound / Canadian Dollar




GBP/CHF

Great Britain Pound / Swiss Franc




GBP/JPY

Great Britain Pound / Japanese Yen




GBP/USD

Great Britain Pound / US Dollar




USD/CAD

US Dollar / Canadian Dollar




USD/CHF

US Dollar / Swiss Franc




USD/JPY

US Dollar / Japanese Yen




XAG/USD

Spot Silver USD




XAU/USD

Spot Gold USD




PrimeXBT's spokesperson commented on the platform's latest offering, explaining that "PrimeXBT was built on a foundation of decades of experience and learnings from traditional financial markets. We're taking those lessons learned and applying them to the cryptocurrency space to create a one-stop-shop for traders across any financial instrument. Now, cryptocurrency traders will be able to expand their horizons and begin trading in new asset classes, further diversifying their portfolios and trading skillsets." "We are thrilled to offering forex, indices, and commodities to crypto traders," the spokesperson added.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency trading infrastructure with 100x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. The platform was built on the lessons learned by equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. PrimeXBT addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types, and poor UI.

For more information about PrimeXBT, please visit https://primexbt.com

