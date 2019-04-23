sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 23

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Ian Cockerill, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Polymetal International plc with effect from 23 April 2019.

Enquiries

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

23 April 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire