BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Ian Cockerill, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Polymetal International plc with effect from 23 April 2019.

Enquiries

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

23 April 2019